KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly violating travel quarantine orders set forth by the state of Hawaii.
Maui police say they received a tip relaying that the man, identified as Steven Wright, was allegedly seen in the Kihei area on Friday, Dec. 18.
Wright, who police say did not provide a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test upon arrival, was subject to quarantine until Thursday, Dec. 24.
Investigators located Wright near his residence, where he was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Station for processing.
Wright posted bail, which was set at $2,000.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawai’i eagerly awaits possible Marcus Mariota vs. Tua Tagovailoa quarterback matchup in the NFL this weekend
- 66-year-old man arrested for violating travel quarantine orders
- Laulima: Big Island dialysis home fosters love, community and care
- Hawaii’s Rigoberto Sanchez makes return after surgery to remove cancerous tumor
- Honolulu inmates will no longer be counted in City’s COVID-19 tier count, says Mayor Caldwell