66-year-old man arrested for violating travel quarantine orders

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly violating travel quarantine orders set forth by the state of Hawaii.

Maui police say they received a tip relaying that the man, identified as Steven Wright, was allegedly seen in the Kihei area on Friday, Dec. 18.

Wright, who police say did not provide a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test upon arrival, was subject to quarantine until Thursday, Dec. 24.

Investigators located Wright near his residence, where he was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Station for processing.

Wright posted bail, which was set at $2,000.