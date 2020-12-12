63 inmates, 6 staff test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) received positive COVID-19 test results for 63 inmates and six staff on Friday, Dec. 11. The total number of active positive cases at HCF is currently 68 inmates and 21 staff.
All positive inmates have been put into medical isolation and all positive staff are following Department of Health self-quarantine guidelines.
A facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocol was implemented at HCF on Dec. 10 after several inmates and staff tested positive.
For more information about the Public Safety Department’s COVID-19 response protocol, click here.
