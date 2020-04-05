628 arrived in Hawaii on April 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has given an update on the daily state passenger arrival count for Friday, April 3.

According to HTA, 628 people arrived in the state. This includes 94 visitors and 239 residents.

In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started last week Thursday, March 26th, for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.