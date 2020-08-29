$600,000 Safe Travels app falls short of expectations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state unveiled new technology to help keep track of travelers under quarantine as well as speed up the process when they arrive, but some say it falls far short.

The state calls it the Safe Travels application, but it’s really a website.

The state paid $638,000 for it and it should make the process faster for incoming travelers. But it won’t actually be able to show where people are during quarantine, which is something that the governor had claimed it would do.

“The new digital platform will allow us to automatically ping the telephones and check up on individuals and make sure that they are on their quarantine locations,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

It was early August when he talked about improving ways to catch violators of the quarantine. But when the technology was unveiled, which will be used starting September 1, officials say that it won’t be able to do that and it’s not clear if it will ever happen.

“We’re doing legal review and they’re working through it right now. I can’t say for sure how that’s gonna turn out,” said Doug Murdock, state Chief Information Officer.

The technology replaces the paper forms travelers fill out with their phone numbers and addresses of where they will be staying. They can fill it out even before they get on the plane.

“So we’re gonna have much better data and it’s real-time data. So when a person lands, right away the county is gonna know that this person is in their county,” said Murdock.

The volunteer group that helps catch quarantine violators, Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, released a statement saying, “Learning that there is no mechanism to allow travelers to be tracked via the Safe Travels App is not only disappointing – it’s unsafe for our neighbors, friends and ohana who come into contact with scofflaws who break quarantine.”

Murdock points out that using paper forms can take days to process, and since the information is handwritten, sometimes it’s hard to read. Safe Travels eliminates that problem and the information is transferred right away. But verifying the address of where the travelers will be staying will still have to be done by officials at the airport.

“They’ll call to make sure that someone is actually going to that location. So it’s manual process, we’re trying to figure out how much more we can automate,” he said.

