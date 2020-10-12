6 new infections reported at University of the Nations Kona

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 11, according to the University of the Nations Kona.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This past week, 955 people were tested on campus after an outbreak was discovered in early October. All of the remaining test results came back on Sunday. Infected individuals are in isolation.

As for recoveries, the Hawaii Department of Health cleared 10 more people and released them from isolation. This brings the university’s active case total down to 24.

UofN Kona added that no one has been hospitalized and those who tested positive experienced mild symptoms.

Officials also said that county gave the school permission to release all individuals with negative test results from lockdown.

Latest Stories on KHON2