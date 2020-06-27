6 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 5 on Oahu, 1 on Kauai brings state total to 872

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on June 27, 2020 for the state, 5 on Oahu and 1 from Kauai. The state total is now 872.

One new case required hospitalization. Nine new recoveries were also reported, totaling 714 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 140 active cases in Hawaii.

The one new case on Kauai is a part of the total of the county’s 14 active cases. Those active cases are in two households that are presently in isolation. Kauai County reports all close contacts of the positive cases are in quarantine.

The 18th COVID-19 death was reported on June 26 after the release of the noon numbers.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 86

Honolulu: 6013 (5)

Kauai: 35 (1)

Maui: 122

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 16

Required Hospitalization: 110 (1)

Deaths: 18

Released from isolation: 714 (6)

