10th COVID-19 death; 6 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 580

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are six new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii.

That brings the state total to 580.

Three new cases were on Oahu, two on Maui, and one on Hawaii Island.

The Department of Health reports the 10th COVID-19 death in the state. The person who died family is an adult male visitor from Washington state. He is in the age range of 40-59-years old. He had no previous medical conditions and a history of travel. He had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Department of Health reports there have been a total of 30 confirmed cases associated with a cluster of cases among McDonald’s restaurants in Kailua-Kona, up one case from Saturday. The new case is an employee at a third McDonald’s located at 75-5729 Kuakini Hwy. That location has voluntary closed at this time. The total now includes 18 employees and 12 household members. DOH is conducting contact tracing for new cases and continuing to monitor employees and family members, all of whom are in isolation or quarantine. The DOH investigation of cases is ongoing.

