6 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 682

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 682.
Of the 682 total positive tests, 44 are active cases. The DOH reported 63,533 test results have been received as of June 8.
No new cases required hospitalization. 3 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 621.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81
- Honolulu: 448 (6)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 120
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
- Required Hospitalization: 84
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 621 (3)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
