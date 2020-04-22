Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday briefing

6 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 592

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 today: 3 on Hawaii Island and 3 on Oahu. The state total is now at 592.

Of those 592 total positive tests, 136 are still active cases. Yesterday the DOH reported over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

7 new case required hospitalization, though it is not yet known whether it is a new case or a previously reported case whose condition worsened. 7 more patients have recovered, totaling 444 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 67 (3)
  • Honolulu: 388 (3)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 110
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6
  • Required Hospitalization: 63 (7)
  • Deaths: 12
  • Released from isolation: 444 (7)

For more details, visit the DOH website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 81° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
80°

78°

4 PM
Showers
40%
78°

77°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories