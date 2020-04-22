6 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 592

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 today: 3 on Hawaii Island and 3 on Oahu. The state total is now at 592.

Of those 592 total positive tests, 136 are still active cases. Yesterday the DOH reported over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

7 new case required hospitalization, though it is not yet known whether it is a new case or a previously reported case whose condition worsened. 7 more patients have recovered, totaling 444 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 67 (3)

Honolulu: 388 (3)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 110

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 63 (7)

Deaths: 12

Released from isolation: 444 (7)

For more details, visit the DOH website here.