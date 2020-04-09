6 crewmembers on Honolulu docked cruise ship Pride of America test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six crewmembers on a cruise ship docked at the Honolulu Harbor tested positive for COVID-19, announced the State Department of Transportation on April 8.

Health officials confirmed that two of the six people on the cruise ship Pride of America have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The four cases have been isolated on the ship.

There are approximately 500 crewmembers on board. Precautionary measures have been taken including separating crewmembers to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Pride of America is docked at Honolulu Harbor and has not had passengers on board since March 14, 2020, when cruise ships temporarily suspended operations.

While working with CDC guidance, the DOH is working with the leaders on the ship to allow healthy crewmembers to leave the ship to immediately depart to their home state. Those who are leaving the state are required to wear masks while traveling. DOH is working with the CDC to notify the respective states regarding these individuals who will be required to remain in home quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at their final destination.

The Pride of America is the only cruise ship that has a home port in Hawaii. During normal operations it visits the counties, but does not leave the state. It is scheduled to depart Hawaii later this month to enter dry dock. Crewmembers will remain with the ship when it departs.