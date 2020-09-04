6 coronavirus-related deaths reported from the Yukio Okusu Veteran’s Home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — There are 34 new cases of coronavirus on Hawaii Island as of Friday morning, September 4. At this date, for Hawaii Island, 10 are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports this morning a total of 6 deaths from the Yukio Okutsu Veteran’s Home.

There are two Coronavirus test sites scheduled for Friday. First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. The Second, in Puna at the Pahoa District Park from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following are in effect:

· Effective Friday, September 4 through September 19, all beach and shoreline parks are closed. The activities of exercising, fishing, food gathering, use of restroom, shower facilities and access to the ocean will continue to be allowed.

· Increased testing will continue throughout the island. The purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment.

· The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings.

