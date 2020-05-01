590 arrive in the state on April 29, HTA reports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday marks five weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 590 people arrived in the state on Wednesday, April 29. This number included 187 visitors and 220 residents.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

(Hawaii Tourism Authority)