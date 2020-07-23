55 new cases of COVID-19 reported, highest single-day count since coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on July 23 for the state: 50 cases in Honolulu, 3 on Hawai‘i Island, and 2 on Maui. One new death was also reported.

This is the highest number of cases reported on a single day, since the Department of Health began tracking cases in late February. The previous highest one-day count was on July 11, with 42 cases.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “These cases represent people from all walks of life and varied professions, indicating the apparent challenges of maintaining safe practices is widespread across the state.”

Anderson also extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday.

DOH continues to track and investigate numerous clusters. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park echoed Anderson’s comments, “Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple type of settings—without wearing face coverings or distancing. I continue to hope all in our community will maintain safe practices, but unfortunately the persistence of new cases would argue against that.”

The safe practices that everyone should know about and be practicing consistently are:

· Physical distancing of six-feet or more when around anyone outside your own household · Wear masks when in public and/or unable to physical distance · Frequent hand washing · Stay home when sick

“Regrettably, many of the cases we’ve seen in recent weeks suggest that one or more of the safe practices were not being followed by individuals or groups of people. Hawaii has done better and can do better; we all need to remember to maintain the safe practices in this COVID world.” Dr. Sarah park

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 117 (3)

Honolulu: 1,167 (50)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 141 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 154 (NA)

Deaths: 26 (1)

Released from isolation: 1,113 (NA)

Both Dr. Anderson and Dr. Park continue to consult with and advise Governor Ige and his leadership team on the nexus between the public health crisis and the need to restore Hawai‘i’s economy as quickly as possible. “Unfortunately, if we can’t get these numbers headed in the right direction, we may be facing the re-implementation of restrictions. No one wants that to happen and this is why it is so critical that everyone does their part, every day, everyplace in practicing safety for the sake of the health of all in Hawai‘i,” Anderson concluded.

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

