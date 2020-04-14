543 arrivals to Hawaii on Easter Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another 543 people arrived by air Sunday in Hawaii.
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority that number includes 132 residents and 91 visitors.
There were 125 airline staff, 24 intended new residents, and 171 people in transit.
Of the nearly 5,000 people who have flown into the state since the mandatory travel quarantine went into effect more than 3,100 have been released from quarantine.
Numbers tracking interisland flights show a higher count of flyers.
On Friday, there were 778 travelers with the majority hawaii residents.
Most interisland travelers are also required to quarantine for 14 days.
