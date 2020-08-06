53 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 2,815

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on August 6 for the state: 52 cases are from Honolulu County and 1 case is from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 2,815.

Two Oahu residents are the 28th and 29th casualties of COVID-19 in Hawaii. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.

The DOH reported 168,422 test results have been received as of August 5.

31 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 1,433.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 122 (1)

Honolulu: 2,445 (52)

Kauai County: 47

Maui County: 177

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 223 (9)

Deaths: 29 (2)

Released from isolation: 1,433 (31)

