51st annual Ukulele Festival Hawaii goes virtual under new leadership

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ukulele Festival Hawaii returns this year under new leadership.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

This year’s festival will go on virtually on youtube live.

It will air from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday, July 18.

Ukulele Festival Hawaii founder Roy Sakuma and his wife Kathy are stepping down after 50 years.

In their place is another married couple ukulele teachers Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel.

The couple started an online ukulele school five years ago and the first online ukulele festival last year.

Starting in April, every month, there will be a virtual event hosted at Ala Moana Hotel and broadcasted live on YouTube.

Ukulele Festival Hawaii: Local Artist Showcase

Featuring Hawaii’s top luthiers Kamaka, KoAloha, Ko’olau, and Kanile’a

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time

Ukulele Festival Hawaii: Workshop Day

Featuring instructors Jake Shimabukuro, Roy Sakuma and other artists

inviting participants to pick up their ‘ukulele and play along

Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time

Ukulele Festival Hawaii: International Day

Featuring groups from around the world, keiki groups and other artists

Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time

For more information, visit www.ukulelefestivalhawaii.org