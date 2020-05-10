500 food boxes were handed out on Kauai, more to go out to those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County held its first food distribution on Saturday, May 9, at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue.

Five-hundred food boxes were handed out to families in need.

Food distribution events will be held every Saturday on Kauai through the rest of the month.

To qualify, you must demonstrate you need this emergency support.

To be eligible, recipients must provide at least one of the following to demonstrate need for this emergency support:

Med-Quest / Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) health insurance card;

Letter from prior employer verifying unemployment: Letter of termination of employment or reduction of hours;

Letter of eligibility for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits/ Proof of application to UI;

Letter of successful Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) submission/ Proof of application;

Card or letter of eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), etc.;

Letter of eligibility for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP);

Proof of eligibility for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher Program (formerly the Section 8 Program); or

If you don’t have any of the items listed above, please be prepared to verify your need

Distribution sites were selected based on geographical location and ability to accommodate all aspects of the distribution services, such as vehicle capacity, traffic flow, etc.

The remaining food distribution days are as follows:

May 16: Hanapepe Neighborhood Center

May 23: Kapaa Ballfield (Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex)

May 30: North Shore (site yet to be determined)

This program is being administered by the Kaua‘i Incident