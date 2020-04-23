50 lights will beam throughout Oahu’s night sky

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Depending on where you live, you may be able to see part of the light show that will be happening around Oahu on Wednesday, April 22.

Hawaii stage and lighting has worked on shows like Bruno Mars. Now, they’re teaming up with other lighting companies to send 50 beams of light into the night sky. It’s in honor of Earth Day, and to also honor all of Hawaii’s first responders.

“We decided to shine beams of light and our inspiration was from New York City and various other cities around the country where people in our industry,” said Kalani Rodriquez of Hawaii Stage and Lighting. “I’ve been hit so hard for lighting and entertainment industry. So we decided to show tribute to those out there on first responders and essential workers people who are delivering our food and taking care of our kupuna.”

The 50 lights will be positioned throughout Oahu from the homes of entertainment industry workers. The lights will turn on at 8 p.m. and stay lit up until 11 p.m.