5 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 618

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 today: 3 on Hawaii Island, 1 from Maui County, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state total is now 618.

Of the 618 total positive tests, 76 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 31,000 individuals have been tested.

One new case required hospitalization. 10 more patients have recovered, totaling 526 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 73 (3)
  • Honolulu: 399
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 116 (1)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9 (1)
  • Required Hospitalization: 70 (1)
  • Deaths: 16
  • Released from isolation: 526 (10)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

