5 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 601

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 today: 1 on Hawaii Island, 3 on Oahu, and 1 from Maui County. The state total is now at 601.

In addition to the new cases, the DOH reported two new deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 14. Both were from Oahu and over 65 with underlying health conditions. One had been hospitalized since early April and had traveled to Las Vegas recently, the other had only recently been hospitalized and is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread.

Of the 601 total positive tests, 124 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

4 new cases required hospitalization. 8 more patients have recovered, totaling 463 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 69 (1)

Honolulu: 392 (3)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 113 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 67 (4)

Deaths: 14 (2)

Released from isolation: 463 (8)

For more details, visit the DOH website here.