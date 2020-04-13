5 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 504

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 today: 2 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, and 2 from Maui County. The state total is now 504.

These numbers reflect over 19,000 tests that have been administered.

No new cases required hospitalization. Five more patients have recovered, totaling 315 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 40 (1)

Honolulu: 352 (2)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 86 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 3

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 44

Deaths: 9

Released from isolation: 315 (5)

Although the number of new cases has gone down in recent weeks, experts urge that we are not out of the woods yet. Hawaii Police are still patrolling beaches.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.