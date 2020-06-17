5 new cases of COVID-19 and data cleaning bring state total to 744

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: 1 from Hawaii County and 4 from Honolulu County. One case from Honolulu County was also removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 744.

Of the 744 total positive tests, 88 are active cases. The DOH reported 73,078 test results have been received as of June 16.

Three new cases required hospitalization. Two additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 639.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 83 (1)

Honolulu: 508 (+4, -1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 95 (3)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 639 (2)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.