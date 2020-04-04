4th COVID-19 death reported; 32 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 351

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state of Hawaii Department of Health said a fourth death was reported on Saturday, April 4 in a hospitalized individual on Oahu. The department says this death will be included in tomorrow’s counts.

There are 34 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total to 351.

Hawaii County: 22 (2 new)

Honolulu County: 266 (29 new)

Kauai County: 15 (2 new)

Maui County: 38 (2 new)

Pending: 8 (-3) | HI residents diagnosed outside of HI: 2 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 19 (1 new)

Hawaii deaths: 3 (0) DOH said a fourth death reported on April 4 will be included in the numbers for April 5.

For the complete breakdown by county, click here.