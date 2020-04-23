488 people arrive in Hawaii on April 21

A sight not often seen–an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 488 people arrived in the state on April 21.

Included in that number are 139 visitors and 171 residents.

During this same time during 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Tuesday and does not include interisland travel.

Crew = flight crew members

Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii

Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers