47 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,757

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on July 28 for the state: 46 cases are from Honolulu County and 1 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 1,758.
The DOH reported 145,404 test results have been received as of July 28.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 116
- Honolulu: 1,1419
- Kauai: 45
- Maui: 154
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 167
- Deaths: 26
- Released from isolation: 1,205
