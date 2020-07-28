47 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,757

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on July 28 for the state: 46 cases are from Honolulu County and 1 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 1,758.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported 145,404 test results have been received as of July 28.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 116
  • Honolulu: 1,1419
  • Kauai: 45
  • Maui: 154
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
  • Required Hospitalization: 167
  • Deaths: 26
  • Released from isolation: 1,205

Latest on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories