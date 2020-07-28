47 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,757

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on July 28 for the state: 46 cases are from Honolulu County and 1 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 1,758.

The DOH reported 145,404 test results have been received as of July 28.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 116

Honolulu: 1,1419

Kauai: 45

Maui: 154

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 167

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1,205

