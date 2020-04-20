454 arrive in state on Saturday, 109 were visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 454 arrived in the state on Saturday, April 18.

Of the people who arrived, 109 were visitors and 157 were residents. During this same time in 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.