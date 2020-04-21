441 people arrived in Hawaii Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest report from the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows 13 out of state flights arrived in Hawaii on Sunday.

On board were 441 people including 184 residents and 123 visitors.

The others were 91 crew members, 29 intended residents, 14 in transit.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers.