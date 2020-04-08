43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards moves to September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in its 43-year history, the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) has announced its annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards show will now take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The star-studded gala will honor the best and brightest in Hawai‘i’s music community and will be broadcast live on KFVE-TV (K5), and streamed internationally.

Here are some new key dates to keep in mind:

April 15 – The final ballot for the 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards announced

May 6 – Online voting on the final ballot will begin

May 27 – Online voting on the final ballot closes at 11:59 p.m.

June 10 – Online voting for Favorite Entertainer of the Year will begin

July 8 – Online voting for Favorite Entertainer of the Year will close at 11:59 p.m.“After extensive consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we share our decision to postpone the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards,” said Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom, president of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. “The health and well-being of our community, award nominees, staff and thousands of people who attend the awards show each year is our first and foremost priority. From our HARA ‘ohana to yours, we’d like to send our love and aloha to everyone in Hawai‘i and globally who are affected by this pandemic.”The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts has established the Kokua Hawai‘i Entertainers Fund to benefit its members – many of which are without work during this pandemic. To help launch the fund HARA is working with KFVE-TV to co-host a two-hour television concert series on

Saturday, April 25 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and repeat on KHNL on Sunday, May 3 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. The special will be hosted by Billy V and feature memorable moments from past Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. All funds raised will go towards helping HARA’s musicians during this difficult time. For more information on the concert series or to make a donation, please visit www.harahawaii.com.

“We hope that this fund will be able to provide some much-needed relief to our members – many who are suffering during this pandemic. Our members are incredibly generous and are often thefirst to help those in need. We hope that the community will come out and support them during their difficult time,”Hanaiali‘i Gilliom added.

Members have been voting for the preliminary ballot of the Awards for the past two weeks. The five entries receiving the highest number of votes in each category will appear on the final ballot. For more information on the academy or to attend the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, click here.