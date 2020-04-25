438 people, 13 flights total land in Hawaii on April 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 438 people arrived in the state of Hawaii on Thursday, April 23.

Including in the count are 83 visitors and 182 residents.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. Yesterday marked one month since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.