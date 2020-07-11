42 new cases of COVID-19; 38 on Oahu, 2 on Big Island, 2 on Maui brings state total to 1200

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 for July 11, 2020. There are 38 cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, and two on Maui. That brings the state total to 1200.

No new cases required hospitalization.There were 25 new recoveries also reported, totaling 872 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 309 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 100 (2)

Honolulu: 905 (38)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 133 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 19

Required Hospitalization:125

Deaths: 19

Released from isolation: 872 (25)

