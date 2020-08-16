42 more inmates, 9 staff at OCCC test positive for COVID-19, brings inmate case total to 166

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Forty-two more inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center and nine staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Safety on Aug. 15.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This brings the inmate case total at the facility to 166.

The Dept. of Public safety is working with the Department of Health to mass test all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units. Officials say that 104 more inmate test results returned on Saturday and of those results, 42 were positive and 62 negative.

All of the remaining inmates will be tested in the upcoming days.

As for the facility’s staff members, 124 results were received as well. Nine were positive, 114 were negative, and 1 was inconclusive. There is a total of 28 employees at OCCC who are confirmed to have the virus.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 28 166 HCF 1 0 KCF 0 0 WCCC 0 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 32 166

Public Safety officials say that cleaning has increased for all housing. A deep cleaning vendor is scheduled to come in to perform professional sanitation services.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended until Friday, August 21.

Latest Stories on KHON2