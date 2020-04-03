41st annual Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikiki canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 41st Pan-Pacific Festival has been canceled. The event was to take place on Oahu in Waikiki from June 12 to 14.

The international cultural celebration was going to feature three days of music, dance, food, crafts, and cultural arts hosted at various sites throughout Waikiki.

Festival organizers thank everyone involved with the preparations of the festival to date, including partners, sponsors, vendors, and participants for their patience and support.

The event will be held next year.