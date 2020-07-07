41 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 1071

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on July 7 for the state: 38 from Honolulu County, 2 from Kauai County and 1 from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 1071.
This is the highest single-day total recorded in Hawaii since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 1071 total positive tests, 255 are active cases. The DOH reported 102,674 test results have been received as of July 7.
No new cases required hospitalization. 16 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 797.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 95 (1)
- Honolulu: 788 (38)
- Kauai: 42 (2)
- Maui: 128
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18
- Required Hospitalization: 119
- Deaths: 19
- Released from isolation: 797 (16)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
