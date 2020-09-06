4 OCCC employees test COVID-positive on Sept. 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four more staff members at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Public Safety reported that it got three more inmate test results, which all came back negative. Among the six OCCC staff results received, four were positive and two were negative.

As of Sept. 5, the department revealed that there are no inmates hospitalized.

The number of OCCC staff members who have recovered has also increased to 41, which dropped the active PSD staff case total to 49.

