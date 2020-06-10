HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. After updating DOH testing information, one case previously reported for Honolulu County was removed from the total case count. The state total is now 685.
Of the 685 total positive tests, 46 are active cases. The DOH reported 64,501 test results have been received as of June 9.
One new case required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 622.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81
- Honolulu: 451 (+4, -1)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 120
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
- Required Hospitalization: 85 (1)
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 622 (1)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
- Waiakea High School wins COVID Aware Challenge
- George Floyd’s brother testifies before Congress as they discuss how to reform policing
- Strong trade winds, with a few passing showers
- ‘America on precipice of eviction tsunami’
- 4 new cases of COVID-19 plus one removed puts state total at 685