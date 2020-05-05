4 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 625

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today: 3 from Honolulu County and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside Hawaii. One case previously reported for Hawaii County has since been re-categorized to Honolulu County after data cleaning. The state total is now 625.

Of the 625 total positive tests, 57 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 34,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. 3 more patients have recovered, totaling 551 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 74*

Honolulu: 404 (3*)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 116

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 73

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 551 (3)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.