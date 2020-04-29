4 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 613

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new case of COVID-19 today: 3 on Oahu, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state total is now at 613.
Of the 613 total positive tests, 81 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 25,000 individuals have been tested.
No new cases required hospitalization. 11 more patients have recovered, totaling 516 who have been released from isolation.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 70
- Honolulu: 399 (3)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 115
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 8 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 69
- Deaths: 16
- Released from isolation: 516 (11)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.
