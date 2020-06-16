4 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 740

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 740.

Of the 740 total positive tests, 86 are active cases. The DOH reported 71,575 test results have been received as of June 15.

One new case required hospitalization. Seven additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 637.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 82

Honolulu: 505 (4)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 92 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 637 (7)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.