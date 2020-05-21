Live Now
COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Dept. of Health and Dept. of Transportation.

4 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 647

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: 3 from Hawaii County and 1 from Maui County. The total is now 647.

Of the 647 total positive tests, 51 are active cases. The DOH reported 47,383 test results have been received as of May 20th.

1 new case required hospitalization, and 1 additional patient was released from isolation. The number of recoveries is now 579.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 82 (3)
  • Honolulu: 416
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 118 (1)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 83 (1)
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 579 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

