4 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 584

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today: 2 on Hawaii Island and 2 from Maui County.

The state total is now at 584. Of those 584 total positive tests, 151 are still active cases. The Department of Health reported over 22,000 tests have been administered.

3 new cases required hospitalization, though it is not yet known whether they are new cases or previously reported cases whose conditions have worsened. 9 more patients have recovered, totaling 423 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 64 (2)

Honolulu: 385

Kauai: 21

Maui: 108 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 55 (3)

Deaths: 10

Released from isolation: 423 (9)

Today, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s mandate to wear masks in public went into effect.

