4 new cases of COVID-19 and some data cleaning bring state total to 816

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. Two cases from the same county were also removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 816.

Of the 816 total positive tests, 130 are active cases. The DOH reported 79,795 test results have been received as of June 21.

Two new cases required hospitalization. 18 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 669.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 85

Honolulu: 568 (+4, -2)

Kauai: 29

Maui: 122

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 99 (2)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 669 (18)

