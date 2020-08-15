4 health care workers, 5 patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center test positive for coronavirus

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Health confirmed on Friday, August 14, that four health care workers and five patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company says that the employees are in quarantine at home, and that the patients are isolated in MMMC’s COVID-19 warm unit.

Maui Health says that contact tracing began on Thursday, Aug. 13, after a health care worker tested positive for the virus. The contact tracing team identified cases following the first and notified individuals during the process.

“In an abundance of caution, Maui Memorial has converted the affected unit into a warm unit which is now the second of two warm units open in the hospital. The first unit is an ICU unit that has remained open as a warm unit since the pandemic began and has served as readily available isolation unit for any positives, or persons under investigation (PUI),” wrote a representative with the hospital in a statement.

