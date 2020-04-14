4 Hawaii residents disembarked from Pacific Princess cruise ship

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another cruise ship pulled into Honolulu Harbor Monday morning.

The Pacific Princess has been at sea for more than two weeks.

It’s last port was Australia.

The Department of Transportation says two Oahu couples on board were screened as they disembarked.

We’re told they showed no symptoms and were taken to their homes on private shuttles to start their 14-day quarantine.

No one else was allowed off the vessel.

The ship was set to leave Honolulu this afternoon after refueling.