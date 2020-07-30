38th Hawaii Annual Kupuna Hula Festival canceled

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Big Island’s Elderly Activities Division’s 38th Hawaii Annual Kupuna Hula Festival has been canceled.

This was supposed to take place at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay from September 9 through September 10.

The festival was supposed to feature hula dancers from the state and around the world. Festival highlights would have included a craft fair at the hotel grounds and two evenings that featured solo and group competitions with a special Hoolaulea.

“It is unfortunate to have to cancel this year’s event, but we look forward to the festival in 2021,” the county said in a statement.

For more information, call the Elderly Activities Division at 961-8710.

