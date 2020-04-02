3,725 quarantined before extension of 14-day quarantine order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — April 1st marked the first day of the state’s expanded 14-day mandatory self-quarantine, which now includes interisland travelers.

Up until March 31st, the order only applied to those arriving from out of state.

The chart shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on March 31. This does not include interisland travel.

On March 31st, 906 people arrived in the state. Of that number, 161 were visitors. Most of the remaining passengers were either returning residents or crew members.

In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily. This included residents and visitors.