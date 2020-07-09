36 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 1130

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on July 9 for the state: 34 from Honolulu County, 1 from Hawaii County and 1 from Kauai County. The cumulative state total is now 1130.

Of the 1130 total positive tests, 271 are active cases. The DOH reported 107,009 test results have been received as of July 9.

15 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 840.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 97 (1)

Honolulu: 808 (34)

Kauai: 42 (1)

Maui: 130 (0)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18

Required Hospitalization: 123 (0)

Deaths: 19

Released from isolation: 825 (15)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.