36 cases linked to Kauai church event COVID cluster; DOH urges attendees to test, monitor for symptoms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials are warning the public of a growing COVID cluster in relation to a church’s Halloween event on Kauai; there are now 36 cases linked.

Anyone who attended the ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event located at the King’s Chapel in Nawiliwili on or after Oct. 31 is urged by health officials to get tested for the coronavirus and/or monitor for symptoms.

“Unfortunately, because the cluster was just identified this Monday and exposures have been going on for some time and over multiple days in multiple locations, we do expect that the size of this cluster will continue to grow as we continue our investigations,” explained Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai district health officer.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), there have been four household contacts who did not attend the event but became sick anyways.

DOH also said that names of a specific place tied to a cluster are only publicly released if there is an imminent threat to public health. Congregants are now encouraged to participate in virtual services instead of in-person activities until this cluster is contained.