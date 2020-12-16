34-year-old Wailuku man arrested after allegedly violating quarantine orders

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man from Wailuku was arrested by Maui police and charged after failing to comply with quarantine orders set in place for Maui county.

It happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Maui police say the man, Jordan Ware, allegedly arrived on Maui from Oahu on Dec. 6 without a negative, pre-travel COVID-19 test. As a result, Ware was subject to quarantine until Dec. 19. MPD says they received multiple tips between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13 alleging that Ware was violating his quarantine.

According to police, one person reported that Ware was seen attending a party at Kepaniwai Park on Saturday, Dec. 12. He was arrested and charged with Violation of Rules and Orders.

Ware posted bail which was set at $2,000.

A court date has been given.