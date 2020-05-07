1  of  2
31 violations reported on Big Island during week 6 of police stay at home enforcement

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported that 31 violations were made against the stay at home order during the sixth week of enforcement.

Police say that 11 people were arrested and 20 were cited.

Hawaiʻi Police Department has continued enforcement of this order when appropriate, primarily in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service. 

  • Kona District:  4 people arrested, 10 people cited
  • South Hilo District:  4 people arrested, 3 people cited
  • Kau District:  2 people arrested
  • South Kohala District:  1 person arrested, 2 people cited
  • Hamakua District:  5 people cited

None of the arrests or citations involved visitors violating the 14-day travel self-quarantine.

