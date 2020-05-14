300 bags of food to be distributed at War Memorial Gymnasium on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced another food distribution event for residents in need because of impacts of COVID-19 beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot.

About 300 bags of food will be distributed. Bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The War Memorial Gym parking lot can be accessed through a right turn from Kanaloa Ave. onto Halia Nakoa St. A left turn onto Halia Nakoa is not permitted.

“Mahalo to the many businesses, County employees and volunteers who have helped make these food distributions happen,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I ask residents to remember that this food is intended to help those in our community who are struggling due to job losses and financial hardship.”

Special Mahalo: VIP Foodservice, Maui County Farm Bureau, Mahi Pono, Valley Isle Fellowship, Miyake Concrete, the Hawaii National Guard, Alaska Airlines and the Maui Police Department.

Over 6,000 bags of food and produce have been handed out to residents in distribution events across Maui County.